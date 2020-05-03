UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will start the evaluation of answer sheets from 5 May. This effectively means that the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results could be out in June on its official website upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council’s Secretary Nena Shrivastava had on Friday told news agency PTI that around 56 lakh students had appeared for their high school or intermediate examinations, held in March this year in the state. She said over five crore answer sheets pertaining to these examinations have to be evaluated for which the work will start from 5 May. The task is likely to end by May 25 and the results are to be declared soon thereafter so that students do not miss their academic sessions.

Earlier, it was reported that the results could only be out in June. But, it seems now the board is determined to release the results in May only.

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.