UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declares UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has DECLARED the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 today on its official website upresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on upmsp.edu.in.

Riya Jain from Bhagpat has secured the top position in Class 10 with 96.67% marks, while Anurag Malik has become the topper in Class 12 with 97% marks. Riya’s father owns a dupatta shop, while Anurag’s father runs an electricity shop. The UP deputy chief minister has said that toppers will be awarded with Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop each.

आज दसवीं व बारहवीं बोर्ड के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित हुए। परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को बहुत -बहुत बधाई और जो किसी कारणवश सफलता से चूक गए है वो निराश न हों, निरंतर आगे बढ़ते रहें, आपकी मेहनत जरुर रंग लाएगी । मैं आप सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) June 27, 2020

This year’s results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown across India. More than 56 lakh students have been waiting for their results.

Meet UP Board toppers Anurag Malik and Riya Jain: While Class X board topper Riya’s father makes dupattas, Class XII topper Anurag Malik’s father owns an electricity shop. The both of them come from humble families in Baghpat.#UPBoardResults2020 pic.twitter.com/epBTG4thBs — ☆मोहम्मद सैफ रज़ा हबीबी☆ (@MohdSaifRaza92) June 27, 2020

Anurag told Indian Express he wanted to become an IAS officer. He said, “I want society as a whole to be more united and responsible. I can do that only if I am in a position of power. This is why I want to become a bada afsar (a senior offer),”

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future references

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.