UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Moving stories of toppers Riya Jain and Anurag Malik as UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declares UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: This year’s toppers Riya Jain and Anurag Malik hail from humble backgrounds as UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declared the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 on its official website upresults.nic.in. Both Riya Jain and Anurag Malik are from the same school, Shri Ram Inter College in Badaut Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

This year’s Class 10 results saw 83.31% of students passing the exam, while the percentage of successful students in Class 12 stood at 74.63%. Riya Jain scored 96.67% marks in Class 10, while Anurag Malik secured scored 97% marks in Class 12 exams.

Speaking about her family, Riya said that her parents made dupatta (Maata ki chunni) to be used for religious functions. Riya said that she studied 15-16 hours every day, adding that she wanted to become a teacher after completing her Ph.D.

Anurag said that he too studied 15-16 hours every day, adding that he wanted to become an IAS officer to ‘serve the country.’

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has announced an award of Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop each to all the toppers. Other than Riya Jain, Abhimanyu Verma from UP’s Barabanki has secured the second position with 95.83% marks. Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki has obtained 95.33% marks and secured the third spot.

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future references

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.