UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: It’s CONFIRMED, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to declare UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 within two weeks @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: In a final confirmation, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad secretary Nina Srivastava has said that the board will declare UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 within two weeks on its official website upresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can also check their results on upmsp.edu.in.

This year’s results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown across India. More than 56 lakh students have been waiting for their results.

Quoting Srivastava, Hindustan Times reported that evaluation work had been completed in 281 centres across 75 districts paving the way for the results to be released on 27 May.

This year, students will only get hold of their mark sheets only 10 days after the results have been declared. Officials have also warned that the board’s websites may go down due to the heavy flow of traffic on the day the results are announced.