UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Huge announcement by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, says UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 to be announced on 27 June @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: In a huge announcement by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 on 27 June on its official website upresults.nic.in. Sharma, according to Indian Express, made the announcement during a video conference on Tuesday. The results will also be available on upmsp.edu.in.

The delay of over a month in declaring the UP Board results this year is because of the prolonged period of nationwide lockdown.

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future references

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.