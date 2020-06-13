UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Good news for students as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to declare UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 within two weeks @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: The wait for 56 lkah students in Uttar Pradesh will be over within two weeks as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad completes its preparation to announce this year’s UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 on its official website upresults.nic.in. The results may also be made available on upmsp.edu.in. More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the exams but their results have faced inordinate delays due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Students will only get hold of their mark sheets only 10 days after the results have been declared. Officials have already warned that the board’s websites may go down due to the heavy flow of traffic on the day the results are announced.

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future references

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.