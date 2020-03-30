UP Board 10 and 12 Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to delay declaration of UP Board 10 and 12 Results 2020 @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10 and 12 Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad may delay the announcement of this year’s UP Board 10 and 12 Results on its official website upresults.nic.in. This is because the entire country is facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board had announced the results for Class 10 and 12 on 27 April.

These results were earlier expected to be released on 24 April. With coronavirus lockdown causing the country to shut down until at least 14 April, the board may now declare the results in May 2020. The exams were conducted between 18 February and 6 March with more than 53 lakh candidates appearing in exams.

Follow these steps to access your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.