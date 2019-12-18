Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to honour 17 individuals and 10 organisations with Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman award

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Thursday be honouring 17 individuals and 10 organisations to acknowledge their contribution to social development. As part of the felicitation ceremony organised by the JSPL Foundation, Prasad will honour social innovators together with ‘change agents’ from across 10 categories in the country including art and culture, education, environment, entrepreneurship, health, sports and women empowerment.

The winners will be honoured with the prestigious Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman, which is now in its third year.

The union minister will give away a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each to 10 individuals and as many organisations as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman. Five individuals and one organisation will receive a distinguished recognition. The Thursday’s event at the OP Jindal Theatre in Delhi will also see Prasad presenting the Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Jeevan Samman, a lifetime achievement award, along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Shallu Jindal, the chairperson of JSPL Foundation that organises the award, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “There are several individuals and organisations in India who are putting in excellent effort with innovation and dedication to change lives of people. Most of them are unsung heroes.”

She added that not only was the Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman an effort to recognise and honour such individuals or organisations but also to celebrate their success and inspire others to follow them.

The first-ever Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman had seen 29 individuals and organisations being honoured in 2015.