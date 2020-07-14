Union Minister Jitendra Singh goes into quarantine after J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has gone into quarantine after Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina tested positive for COVID-19. Singh had come in contact with Rain on 12 July.

Singh tweeted, “Have gone into Self-Quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about #Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July.”

Another BJP leader Ram Madhav too said that he was quarantining himself for a few days because he too was in contact with Raina ’48 hours ago.’. He tweeted, “Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague n BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested +ve for Corona today n I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested -ve for Corona 5 times in last two weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me n others.”

