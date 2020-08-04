Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive for COVID-19. Pradhan confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “ After detecting symptoms of #COVID19, I got myself tested. My report has come positive. I’m admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors and healthy now.

#COVID19 के लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हूँ और स्वस्थ हूँ। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020

Earlier Home Minister Amir Shah had to be admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon after he tested positive for the virus.

India has reported close to 20 lakh positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 40,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was with Shah during the last cabinet meeting, is all set to attend the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 5 August.