Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who advertised for Bhabhi Papad under Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to fight COVID-19, tests positive for coronavirus

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who controversially advertised for Bhabhi Ji Papad to fight COVID-19 has tested positive for coronavirus. Meghwal, who is the minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID-19.

The MP from Bikaner in Rajasthan said that he had got himself tested twice and the result for the second test came positive.

“After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone testing and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health,” he was quoted by news agency PTI.

Not too long ago, a video of Meghwal advertising for Bhabhi Ji Papad as a cure for COVID-19 had gone viral on social media. In the video, the minister from Rajasthan was seen saying, “Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a manufacturer has produced papad with the name ‘Bhabhi ji papad’ and it will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus. My best wishes to them and I hope they will succeed.”

Meanwhile, India has crossed 21 lakh positive cases of coronavirus with the death toll climbing to 43379.