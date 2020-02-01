Union Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second budget amidst economic slowdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second budget today amidst a rapidly worsening economic outlook. The GDP touched a 6-year low of 4.5% in the July-September quarter last year. The finance minister is likely to announce government expenditure on infrastructure and cut personal tax to boost spending.

The budget comes a day after the government’s own economic survey predicted weak GDP growth for the next financial year. The Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in the parliament on Friday predicted the GDP growth between 6% and 6.5% in the fiscal year starting 1 April. If this prediction holds true, this will be up from the current 5%. The survey also said that the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year may need to be relaxed to revive economic growth.

Here are the key highlights of today’s budget: