Unfair not to invite Ranjan Gogoi to Ayodhya: Yashwant Sinha takes brutal potshot at former CJI?

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha has said that it was ‘very unfair’ to not invite former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple, scheduled for 5 August.

Sinha tweeted, “It is very unfair not to invite Ranjan Gogoi to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. In fact, he shd be the chief guest.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5 August. The five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Gogoi had ruled in favour of Hindu parties by giving them the title suit of the place where Babri Mosque existed until 6 December 1992 when Hindu fanatics demolished the Muslims’ place of worship. The Supreme Court bench headed by Gogoi had said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government for the construction of a grand temple.

Soon after Gogoi retirement, he was made the Rajya Sabha MP. This had prompted many to cast doubt on the impartiality of the bench headed by him in ruling the title suit of the controversial site in Ayodhya to Hindus.

Yashwant Sinha was one of those, who had voiced his opposition to Gogoi’s elevation to the upper house of the Indian parliament as a parliamentarian. He had tweeted, “I hope ex-cji Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say ‘NO’ to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary.”