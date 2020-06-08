UK Board 10th and 12th Exams 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the revised dates for UK Board 10th and 12th Exams 2020 on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Exams for the remaining papers of Class 10th and 12th will be held between 20 and 23 June. The board is expected to conduct its remaining exams in two-shifts to conclude the process at the earliest.

The detailed schedule of the subject-wise itinerary is expected to be released on the board’s official website soon. The results are scheduled to be released in July 2020 on its official website uaresults.nic.in.

About Uttarakhand Board:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (abbreviated as UBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Uttarakhand, India. It was formed on 22 September 2001, and has its headquarters in Ramnagar. It is an agency of Government of Uttarakhand entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand. The board controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Uttarakhand. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Uttarakhand.

