UGC NET Results December 2019: NTA declares UGC NET December 2019 Exam results @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Results December 2019: The NTA has declared the UGC NET December 2019 Exam results on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC-NET December 2019 Examination was conducted by NTA between 2 and 6 December 2019 in two shifts per day in 700 centres across 219 cities in the country. The examination wa conducted in 81 subjects.

10,34,872 candidates had registered for the exam, while 7,93,813 took part in the exam. The number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only was 60,147. 5092 candidates qualified for JRF and eligible for Assistant Professor.

This time also, the Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only to reduce the burden of examinees. The exam was conducted between 02nd and 06th December 2019 for five days in 10 shifts and result has been declared on 31st December 2019. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees.

Follow these steps to access your results

Go to the official website of UGC website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click the link that rerads ‘Final Answer Key on which result compiled and declared on 31.12.2019’ under ‘current events’ section of home page

A pdf page containing all the results will open

Take the printout of the page and save it for future references

About UGC-NET

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. Since Dec 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

The award of JRF and or Eligibility for Assistant Professor depends on the aggregrate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professor are not to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the test for eligibility for Assistant Professor are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be. UGC-NET is conducted twice a year. In December 2019, the examination is scheduled between 02 December and 06 December 2019.