Uddhav Thackeray warns of imposing harsh lockdown if restrictions not obeyed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has threatened to impose harsh lockdown in the state if people did not follow the restrictions. Thackeray said that he was ‘shocked’ to see the crowding at some places after some relaxations were announced.

“People of Maharashtra have been cooperating well with the state government, but any type of violation of restrictions will force us to impose the lockdown again,” the Maharashtra chief minister was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Thackeray said that people must not abuse the permission given for outdoor activities. “Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it,” news agency PTI quoted Thackeray as saying. He added, “Lockdown may continue if this happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare.”

Several photos of crowding in Mumbai had recently surfaced on social media platforms.

Maharashtra has continued to remain the worst-hit Indian state by COVID-19 virus. The state has reported almost half of India’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities. Its death toll currently stands at 3438, while the number of positive cases has climbed to 94041.