Uddhav Thackeray urges Muslims to make ‘dua’ for COVID-19 pandemic to end, asks them to celebrate Eid staying indoors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged Muslims to celebrated Eid while staying indoors and make dua for the COVID-19 pandemic to end from across the world as soon as possible.

Addressing people of his state in a video message, Uddhav Thackeray greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid but said, “Don’t come on the streets. Don’t gather in crowds. Stay indoors and pray in your house. Make dua for your state, country and world that the coronavirus pandemic ends as soon as possible.”

Muslims in Maharashtra are set to celebrate Eid on Monday with the rest of India except Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, where Muslims decided to celebrate the festival today.

Thackeray also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hasty announcement of the nationwide lockdown. He said that it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly, adding that it will be equally wrong to lift it in one go.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the implementation of the nationwide lockdown in his address to the nation at 8 PM on 24 March with a notice of just four hours. That was later extended on three more occasions with the current lockdown expected to end on 31 May.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/YA14xh2GWf — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 24, 2020

Thackeray also said that he had spoken to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to inform him about his government’s decision to not allow the passenger flights into his state yet. This was after Puri announced last week that domestic air travel will resume from Monday.

Maharashtra has become the worst-hit state by COVID-19 pandemic in India. The state has, so far, reported 1,577 deaths. Thackeray said that the next 15 days were going to be crucial when the state expected a lot of movement of people, adding that he may consider extending the lockdown in Maharashtra beyond 31 May.