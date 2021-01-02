U-turn by DMK on Asaduddin Owaisi after inviting AIMIM chief to attend minority’s wing conference

Upset by reports of sending invitation to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to attend the party’s minority wing conference, the DMK has now issued a denial calling media reports untrue. DMK’s minority wing president Dr. Masthan said that the said meeting on 6 January would only be attended by DMK leader MK Stalin and other alliance partners.

This was after a video of Masthan’s meeting with Owaisi went viral on social media. In the video, Masthan was seen meeting the AIMIM chief at his Hyderabad residence. According to news agency ANI, Masthan had traveleld to Hyderabad to invite Owaisi to attend his party’s conference, scheduled for 6 January.

Telangana: DMK minority wing secretary Dr.Mastan met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi at latter’s residence in Hyderabad and invited him (Owaisi) for a DMK conference which is going to be heid on 6th Jan in Chennai pic.twitter.com/QcaD2dYIbf — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

In the video, Owaisi is seen confirming the invitation to attend the DMK’s minority wing meeting by Masthan (Watch below). According to reports, the DMK’s U-turn has come in the face of angry reactions from its grasroot workers and alliance partners such as the IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

Owaisi is a Urudhu speaking Muslim and he won’t get a single vote from Tamil speaking Muslims. If Stalin thinks, a Bihari Brahmin Prasanth Kishore and his dumb and useless son Udhay, can ensure victory, doomsday is nearing not only for DMK, but to MK Stalin also. 5/n — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) January 1, 2021

Owaisi had faced considerable criticism after the BJP-JDU alliance majority in the Bihar assembly elections last year. Many in Tamil Nadu had held him responsible for splitting the secular votes. Others have argued that ‘Urdu-speaking’ Owaisi doesn’t have much in common with Tamil speaking Muslims of the southern Indian state.

Buoyed by his electoral successes in Maharashtra and Bihar, Owaisi has now begun spreading his party’s wings in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. He has already visited Bengal to hold meetings with his supporters in the state ahead of this year’s assembly polls.