Two NDTV journalists ‘badly beaten,’ left only after mob realised they were ‘our people- Hindus’

A senior NDTV editor has alleged that two of her reporter colleagues were ‘badly beaten’ by a mob in Delhi as violence intensified in the national capital claiming at least seven lives.

Taking to Twitter, NDTV’s Executive Editor Nidhi Razdan wrote, “Two of my colleagues Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla were badly beaten by a mob just now in Delhi, they only stopped beating them after realising they are “our people- Hindus”. Absolutely despicable.”

Two of my colleagues @arvindgunasekar and @saurabhshukla_s were badly beaten by a mob just now in Delhi, they only stopped beating them after realising they are “our people- Hindus”. Absolutely despicable. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) February 25, 2020

Another senior functionary of NDTV, Suparna Singh, wrote, “Both @arvindgunasekar and @Saurabh_Unmute showed exemplary courage…they are getting medical attention now.”

Saurabh Shukla’s last post on Twitter was a video showing how rioters in Delhi had set a house in Karawal Nagar on fire.

First hand: करावल नगर में लगभग 12 बजे एक घर में दंगाइयों ने आग लगा दी है .. पुलिस की कौई तैनाती नहीं … ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/5WZpknw0ep — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) February 25, 2020

His latest tweet read, “Have received a lot of phone calls and messages from well-wishers in the last one hour. We are absolutely fine. Rest, we will talk later.”

Delhi has been burning for the last 48 hours with at least seven people including a head constable of the city police killed in the violence. The large-scale violence erupted soon after BJP’s Kapil Mishra threatened to take law into his own hands in the presence of a senior IPS officer from the Delhi Police.

Netizens have been demanding Mishra’s arrest, but the cops have chosen to look the other way since the Delhi Police report to the BJP government at the Centre.