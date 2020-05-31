Two more Delhi Police personnel die of COVID-19; Commissioner SN Shrivastava pays tribute

Two more Delhi Police personnel have died after being infected with the coronavirus. Both Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey had tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 May. While Pandey died yesterday, Vikram passed away today at 11.30 AM.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava tweeted, “Delhi Police family mourns the loss of 2 brave police officers in our fight against Corona pandemic despite best efforts to save them. We pay homage to ASIs Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey and may their souls rest in peace. We are committed to providing all help to their families.”

Delhi Police family mourns the loss of 2 brave police officers in our fight against Corona pandemic despite best efforts to save them. We pay homage to ASIs Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey and may their souls rest in peace. We are committed to providing all help to their families. https://t.co/BfLpGa3jmy — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) May 31, 2020

The Delhi Police tweeted, “We pay homage to two members of our family, ASI Vikram and ASI Shesh Mani Pandey, who made the greatest sacrifice in this fight against COVID.”

We pay homage to two members of our family, ASI Vikram and ASI Shesh Mani Pandey, who made the greatest sacrifice in this fight against COVID.#CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/fqk6KUivsg — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 31, 2020

The Delhi Police had lost its first personnel on 6 May when constable Amit Rana died of the deadly virus. The city cop have now lost three of its personnel to the virus.