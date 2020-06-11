TV industry stunned by actor Jagesh Mukati’s death days after Bollywood mourns passing away of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid music director duo

TV actor Jagesh Mukati has passed away at a Mumbai hospital, where he had to be admitted after complaining of breathing problems. He was 47. According to local media reports, Mukati had tested negative for COVID-19. Mukati’s death has shocked the Mumbai’s entertainment industry just days after Bollywood mourned the tragic death of Wajid Khan of the famous Sajid-Wajid music director duo.

Mukati was famous for his TV series Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh.

Reacting to his death, Mukati’s friend and Marathi actor, Abhishek Bhalerao, tweeted, “RIP actor Jagesh Mukati Folded hands om shanti #JageshMukati sending strength to his 81 year old mother & rest of the family.”

RIP actor Jagesh Mukati 🙏 om shanti #JageshMukati sending strength to his 81 year old mother & rest of the family🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZZOMIgZJZI — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) June 10, 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ambika Ranjankar took to Instagram to express her condolences. She wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon… May your soul attain sadgati🙏 🕉शांती Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend.”

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association too condoled his death. It tweeted, “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Jagesh Mukati (Member since December 2008) @DJariwalla @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @deepakqazir @NupurAlankar @neelukohliactor @sanjaymbhatia @JhankalRavi @abhhaybhaargava @rakufired @RajRomit.”

Jagesh Mukati’s death came just days after Wajid Khan’s death left the Indian film industry stunned. Wajid was Salman Khan’s favourite music director. He along with his brother Sajid Khan had formed the successful music director pair Sajid-Wajid and composed music for several hits films starring Salman Khan. His brother Sajid had penned an incredibly emotional note, promising to carry forward Wajid’s legacy.