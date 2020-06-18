TS Inter Results 2020: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year results to be declared @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in/

TS Inter Results 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is likely to declare the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year results today on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The results are likely to be announced at 4.30 PM and will also be made available at results.cgg.gov.in. Last year, the board had declared the inter results on 18 April.

A statement said that Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu will release the Intermediate Results from TSBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.

This year’s results were delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly virus.

For any grievances in Results, students can register their complaint through Board of Intermediate Grievance Redressal System(BIGRS) http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in/

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of the TS Inter Board tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click the link stating ‘TSBIE Results ‘

Submit your credentials

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

According to the official website, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education promotes the vision of world-class education in Telangana through quality leadership, support, and services. It aims at continuous improvement of education in the State.

The TSBIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

The Intermediate Public Examination is being conducted since 1978-79 both at the end of 1st year course and at the end of 2nd year course. Earlier the Public Examination was only at the end of 2nd year. The candidates are examined in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year and 500 marks in 2nd year in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year in MPC group, and 440 marks in 1st year and 560 Marks in 2nd year for the Bi.P.C. group. The percentage of pass marks in each paper is 35. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the 1st year and in the 2nd year.