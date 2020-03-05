“Truly a red-letter day”: Naveen Jindal chuffed after OP Jindal Global University’s JGLS declared Number 1 law school in India in 2020 QS World University Rankings

In a huge achievement, the Jindal Global Law School of OP Jindal Global University has been declared the Number 1 law school in India. In the QS World University Rankings for 2020, the Jindal Global Law School was also ranked in the top 101-150 group across all ranked law schools in the world. The top five universities in the list under ‘law’ category are Harvard University, Oxford University, University of Cambridge, Yale University and Stanford University.

To produce the QS World University Rankings by subject area for this year, the QS analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations. 1,368 institutions have been ranked across 48 subjects in five broad categories across 159 locations. Across all subjects, 165 institutions were considered from India, 441 from the United States, 502 from UK, Germany & France combined, and 360 from China, Japan and South Korea combined for this QS Rankings 2020 by subject area.

The JGU scored in seven subjects within two broad areas of social science & management and arts & humanities. These seven subject areas include Economics, Law, Politics, Social Policy, Sociology, Art & Design and Performing Arts. Despite severe national and international competition, the JGLS scored very high in the subject area of law. Overall 894 law schools were considered to be eligible by the QS in these rankings, out of which only 300 were ranked. The JGU is in the top 150 of the world and number 1 in India.

Reacting to the hugely prestigious feat, Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, said, “This is truly a red-letter day in the history of JGU and JGLS. The recognition of JGLS as the Number 1 law school in India and among the top 150 in the world by the reputed QS World University Rankings 2020 by subject is a historic achievement. My congratulations to the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, students and staff of JGU whose untiring efforts over a decade have resulted in this amazing recognition. We established O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) as a tribute to my father Shri OP Jindal, who deeply believed in the transformative power of education and its impact on nation-building.

Happy and proud to share that @JindalGlobalUNI has broken into the QS World University Subject Rankings 2020! @worlduniranking has ranked @JindalGLS India’s top law school. pic.twitter.com/tLFuKk8BOz — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) March 4, 2020

“Our vision was to establish a world-class university in India that will fulfill the aspirations of young people of India and the world. The fact that JGU and JGLS have achieved a stellar reputation and a global recognition in a decade give us immense satisfaction. But more importantly, it reinforces the power of philanthropy and its role in institution building and nation-building.”

Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS Quacquarelli Symonds said, “I am delighted that for the very first time, in our QS World University Rankings by Subject in Law, we not only have a young institution – but also one that is top in India. OP Jindal Global University has been ranked in the 101-150 range in Law, while being ranked first in India, having veteran National Law School of India University, Bengaluru just behind in the 151-200 range, having the second rank in India.”