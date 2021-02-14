Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleges surveillance by Delhi Police days after her fiery speech attacking former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday alleged that she was being placed under surveillance by the home ministry after the Delhi Police deployed paramilitary personnel outside her Delhi residence even though she had not requested a security cover. In her extraordinary letter to the Delhi Police and Home Minister Amit Shah, Moitra had asked for the withdrawal of the security from her house. This came days after she made a fiery speech attacking the former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in parliament.

In her letter to the Delhi Police, Moitra wrote, “The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance.”

In a series of tweets, Moitra shared photos of those security personnel deployed outside her residence as she wrote, “Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India’s borders – using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn’t it.”

Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India's borders – using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn't it

In another tweet, the fiery Trinamool MP tagged Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote, “3 BSF men w/ assault rifles outside my home. Say they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”. Still outside my home. Am a free citizen of India – people will protect me. Request Honb’le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately.”

Am a free citizen of India – people will protect me. Request Honb'le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately

Moitra was recently in the news after her speech, made in parliament, went viral. In her speech, she had taken a dig at former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for presiding over his own case after being accused of sexual harassment and the latter’s decision to accept a Rajya Sabha nomination within three months of retirement. Gogoi had faced condemnation for his questionable judgments on the Ayodhya dispute and the Rafale scam.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police termed the deployment routine and said that the security cover had been removed. “It was a routine deployment. However, as per the request received, we have taken back our force,” a senior officer was quoted by news agency PTI.