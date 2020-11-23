Tributes pour in after former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away, aged 86

Tributes have poured in for Tarun Gogoi after the three-term former Assam chief minister passed away at the age of 86 following multi-organ failure. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was anguished by ‘his passing away,’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that Gogoi ‘devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together.’

Modi said in his tweet, “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Gandhi’s tweet read, “Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said in his social media post, “Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam.”

The three-term former chief minister was discharged from the hospital after successfully recovering from post-COVID-19 complications in August this year. However, he developed post-COVID complications in October and was placed on life support after his condition deteriorated with multi-organ failure.

Gogoi served as Assam’s chief minister for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016.