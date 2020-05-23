Top AIIMS doctor Jitendra Nath Pande dies of COVID-19 in Delhi

A top doctor at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has died of COVID-19. 78-year-old Dr. Jitendra Nath Pande was the Director and Professor of Pulmonology department at the renowned institution.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Appollo Group, took to Twitter to inform Dr. Pande’s death. She wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear that today @covid19 claimed it’s most illustrious victim Dr. J.N Pande Director & Prof of Pulmonology @aiims_newdelhi. A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family.

A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many My Condolences to his family

This comes after a mess worker at AIIMS-Delhi died of COVID-19 prompting the Resident Doctors Association to allege that he died because the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago.

According to news agency PTI, the RDA accused the hostel superintendent of trying to present the death as a ‘possible cardiac event’ and demanded the resignation of him and and the senior warden.

“A mess worker from RPC canteen died of COVID-19 because the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as demanded by RDA more than a month ago,” the RDA had reportedly said in a letter.

Delhi has reported 208 COVID-19 deaths with the national capital registering more than 18,000 positive cases. Nationally, India has recorded 3,720 COVID-19 deaths with the number of positive cases jumping to more than 1.1 lakh despite a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown, which is in force till 31 May.