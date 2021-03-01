Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a photo of himself taking the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, also known as AIIMS.

Sharing the photo, Modi wrote on Twitter, “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

Modi was seen wearing a traditional stole from Assam, while taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The state goes to polls later this month in three phases. Some media reports claimed that the nurse, who administered the vaccine, was from Puducherry, which too goes to polls next month.

This did not go down well with netizens. One Twitter wrote, “Genuine leaders follow protocols and shut their campaigning mode while getting vaccinated. *Noticed Assam gamosa?” Anther asked, “Where is the mask?”

Many had questioned why Modi had not set an example by being the first to get himself vaccinated just like other head of states like Joe Biden did in the US.