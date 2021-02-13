“Tony Kakkar said “booty” 275 in his new song”: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother brutally trolled for new song; after mocked by Lucky Ali fans for ruining music

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar is back to being trolled for his latest ‘Booty Shake‘ track, which fans have said was painful to the ear. The latest round of criticism for Tony Kakkar comes weeks after he faced public ridicule after a video of Lucky Ali giving rendition to his old classic O Sanam went viral.

What has left fans annoyed is the Indian Idol judge’s brother using the same formula of repeating lines endlessly to complete his song. Just like he was seen repeating the title of his last song Dheeme Dheeme, Tony is seen chanting the word booty in his new video, much to the annoyance of music fans.

In his earlier song featuring former Bigg Boss contestants Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, Tony had repeated lines Shona Shona. Tony’s Kaala Kurta was equally painful, both for senseless lyrics and repetitive singing of Kaala, Kaala.

As expected fans have decided to give him grief one more time as they found it unbearable to listen to Tony’s new track. Many highlighted that Tony had cracked the template for a hit song by truly understanding the lack of music sense of his fans. The template, they argued, consisted of senseless lyrics and repetition of song titles.

Here’s how they reacted;

Tony kakkar has a world record of saying booty 75 times in one song

Song mese booty nikal do kuch nai bachega bencho 🤣🤣

Chomu sala — Aayush_02 (@Aayush0213) February 11, 2021

You think you can hurt me? I listened to tony Kakkar’s ‘booty shake’ for a dare. — kiwi🌺 (@divatulips11) February 10, 2021

Me after listening to the iconic song called booty shake by the legendary Tony Kakkar 😭 pic.twitter.com/JsheU3bCuj — 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒚𝒂 (@Blistalks) February 9, 2021

Tony Kakkar song be like ..

Kala Kala Kala……

Booty booty booty….

Deeme deeme deeme…

Shona Shona Shona …

Chocolate hai late hai late hai….

Coca coca coca…

Ready to listen new triplet 😃😃 — Neel Singh (@neelsingh00787) February 9, 2021

Tony Kakkar said “booty” 275 in his new song. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Tejas(Not the jet) (@IiTejas) February 12, 2021

Last year in November, fans had given grief to Tony Kakkar and rapper Badshah for ruining the music scene in India. The development had come after 61-year-old Lucky Ali was seen struggling to sing a line from his popular song O Sanam as it spoke of death. Moved by the video, even Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan had taken to Twitter to express his admiration for the singer.