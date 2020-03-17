TNUSRB SI Exam Results 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) declares TNUSRB SI Exam Results 2020 @ www.tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB SI Exam Results 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the TNUSRB SI Exam Results 2020 on its official website www.tnusrbonline.org. The TNUSRB has also published the final answer key on the website.

Follow these steps to access your results and marks

Go to the official website www.tnusrbonline.org

Look for three links related to the TNUSRB SI Exam Results 2020

First link is about Final Answer Key

Second list is of ‘Candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise)’

Third list is of ‘Candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise)’

Click on each link and take the printout of the page for future references

Functions of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

ESTIMATE OF VACANCIES

The Heads of the Departments of Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Prison will intimate the estimated number of vacancies to the Government in the respective categories by September every year for which recruitment has to be conducted for next year by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board on the orders of the Government.

NOTIFICATION OF VACANCIES

The TNUSRB will release notification calling for applications from the eligible candidates and the notification may be prepared in consultation with the Heads of Departments concerned. In the notification the methodology of selection, the pre-requisite condition of age and educational qualification will be mentioned.

PROCESSING OF APPLICATIONS

The TNUSRB has prescribed different format of application for each category of recruitment after taking into account the pre-requisite qualifications and service conditions. Application fee by way of Demand Draft shall be payable by the candidates at the rates fixed by the Government. Currently the following fees are fixed as application fees:-

i) For S.I. of Police including Women S.I and S.I (Technical) : Rs. 250/-

ii) For Gr. II Police Constables / Firemen / Jail Warders : Rs. 150/-

Candidates are permitted to send only one application. Application for more than one centre is summarily rejected. The candidates should possess the educational qualification and age as prescribed in the notification for recruitment. The candidates who satisfy the age and educational qualifications alone are called for tests, for which individual call letters are sent to the candidates by the Chairman of Sub-Committee of respective centre. The candidates, whose applications have been rejected due to their not satisfying the age and educational qualifications, will forfeit the application fee remitted by them. They will not be informed of their rejection individually.