TNDGE Class 12 Results 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination to declare Class 12 Results 2020 in June @ tnresults.nic.in

TNDGE Class 12 Results 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination to declare Class 12 Results 2020 in June on its official website tnresults.nic.in. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on 24 April, but due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown, the results are now likely to be released only in June.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Click on TN + 2 HSC Results 2020 link after this is activated

Submit your roll number

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Tamil Nadu Board:

The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.

Functions Of The Board