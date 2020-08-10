TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) to declare TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2020 today @ tnresults.nic.in

TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) wil declare TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2020 today on its official website tnresults.nic.in. Nearly 10 lakh students had taken part in this year’s exams, whose results were delayed due to the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the pass percentage of SSLC exam had stood at around 96%.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website tnresults.nic.in

Click on Link for SSLC Results on the home page

Submit your Exam Roll Number and Other relevant details

TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About TNGDE

The Directorate of Government Examinations which is the parent body of TNBSE is responsible for conducting these exams. It has has 7 regional offices at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli , Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. Apart from the academic stream examination in academic fields, this department is conducting various vocational stream examinations also. At present this department in conducting exams for about 25 lakh students every year.