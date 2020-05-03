“Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to live with coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal announces lifting of restrictions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it was time to re-open Delhi, adding that ‘we will have to be ready to live with coronavirus.’

Addressing a press briefing, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. Governments and citizens will have to get used to (living with the virus). Delhi is ready for this.”

He, however, said that certain restrictions will continue to be in force. The Delhi chief minister said, “All private offices will open from tomorrow. But these private offices will function with 33 percent staff strength. Air travel, rail travel and Metro will remain closed. Inter-state buses too will remain shut. Buses will also not run within Delhi. All educational institutions, coaching centres and hospitality industries, malls, cinema hall, gymnasium will remain closed.”

Kejriwal also said that social, cultural, political and religious functions including places of worships will not open, adding that the ban will be in force on barber shops and saloons.

He said big markets such as Cannaught Place and Khan Market will not open but shops selling essential items and books within these market complexes can open. IT services and call centres, warehouses and private security services too can start their operations from tomorrow.

E-commerce platforms will be allowed to seel essential items, while the ban on the sale of non-essential items will remain banned.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding party while only 20 people can attend the last rites in the event of death. People attending must maintain social distancing.

Kejriwal said that lockdown announced by the central government in March was necessary to contain the spread of the virus and also to prepare our readiness to fight the pandemic. But, time was ripe now to end the lockdown since this was having adverse impact on the economy and the government’s revenue collection.