Three lawyers injured after bomb explosion inside Lucknow court

At least three lawyers were injured after a bomb was hurled inside the premises of a Lucknow court on Thursday. Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi said that he was the target of the attack since he has been complaining about a few judicial officers.

“One bomb exploded but two still lay unexploded,” Lodhi was quoted by news agency PTI. Bomb disposal and dog squads were quick to reach the spot. There was chaos inside the court premises after the bomb explosion.

Lucknow Collectorate in Hazratganj, where the bomb exploded, is in the close vicinity of the state assembly building.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had earlier asked its members to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass a legislation to protect lawyers.

The latest attack on lawyers has come just a month after a 32-year-old lawyer, identified as Shekhar Tripathi, was beaten to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, which is the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The state has the government headed by Yogi Adityanath.

In June last year, the first woman President of the state’s Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, was shot inside the Agra Civil Court. The person, who shot Yadav dead, was believed to be a lawyer, identified as Manish Sharma.