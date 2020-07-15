“Those in Telangana should hang their heads in shame”: Visuals of waterlogged Osmania Hospital spark fury, Twitterati explode in anger

Visuals of waterlogged Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad have sparked fury on social media as Twitterati exploded in anger looking at the sorry state of a government-run healthcare facility. The hospital, believed to be the biggest government-run medical facility in Hyderabad, was inundated with water after a heavy downpour in the state capital of Telangana. Online users have been sharing disturbing visuals from inside the hospital to express their outrage on the poor governance under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Osmania Hospital

Sharing a photo of patients lying on beds in a pool of water, journalist TS Sudhir wrote, “#OsmaniaHospital, the biggest govt hospital facility in #Hyderabad, after a downpour.”

Sharing the identical photo, user Charish Haroon wrote, “What is KCR government doing? Shocking state of affairs in the largest Govt hospital in Telangana! All those in Telangana should hang their heads in shame!” Twitter user Ram Gorapl wrote, “This is the state of #OsmaniaHospital that has now become “Hospital on Waters”…Shame on TRS Govt.”

Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted, “Further photos of the waterlogged Osmania Govt Hospital because of mild rains in Hyderabad today. Corona Pandemic ravaging Hyderabad and this is the state of the biggest Government hospital in Telangana!! What a shame!”

Here are some other visuals of the hospital;

Telangana government is headed by K Chandrashekar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

