“Those in Telangana should hang their heads in shame”: Visuals of waterlogged Osmania Hospital spark fury, Twitterati explode in anger

Visuals of waterlogged Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad have sparked fury on social media as Twitterati exploded in anger looking at the sorry state of a government-run healthcare facility. The hospital, believed to be the biggest government-run medical facility in Hyderabad, was inundated with water after a heavy downpour in the state capital of Telangana. Online users have been sharing disturbing visuals from inside the hospital to express their outrage on the poor governance under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Sharing a photo of patients lying on beds in a pool of water, journalist TS Sudhir wrote, “#OsmaniaHospital, the biggest govt hospital facility in #Hyderabad, after a downpour.”

#OsmaniaHospital, the biggest govt hospital facility in #Hyderabad, after a downpour. pic.twitter.com/JaismTihVU — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) July 15, 2020

Sharing the identical photo, user Charish Haroon wrote, “What is KCR government doing? Shocking state of affairs in the largest Govt hospital in Telangana! All those in Telangana should hang their heads in shame!” Twitter user Ram Gorapl wrote, “This is the state of #OsmaniaHospital that has now become “Hospital on Waters”…Shame on TRS Govt.”

Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted, “Further photos of the waterlogged Osmania Govt Hospital because of mild rains in Hyderabad today. Corona Pandemic ravaging Hyderabad and this is the state of the biggest Government hospital in Telangana!! What a shame!”

Further photos of the waterlogged Osmania Govt Hospital because of mild rains in Hyderabad today. Corona Pandemic ravaging Hyderabad and this is the state of the biggest Government hospital in Telangana!! What a shame!#OsmaniaHospital#KCRFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/8nfFc9BlCT — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) July 15, 2020

Here are some other visuals of the hospital;

Situation of our government health infrastructure during rains. Pathetic. Yet the funds are driven towards new secretariat. Naaku ardam kaaru andi babu meeru 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #OsmaniaHospital pic.twitter.com/Fwl3iqrj2s — Annu Harshini Reddy (@harshiniannu999) July 15, 2020

Listen to this lady, revealing the condition of #OsmaniaHospital. The 1100 bed Govt hospital is located at the very heart of #Hyderabad and not very far away from health minister and director’s office. Remember #COVID__19 cases are also not under control. #TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/CjGcUx9ejr — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) July 15, 2020

Telangana government is headed by K Chandrashekar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.