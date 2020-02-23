“This isn’t a political event”: US embassy clarifies after names of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump’s school visit in Delhi

The US embassy in Delhi has issued a clarification after the names of Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped for the planned visit of Melania Trump to a government school in the national capital during their India visit next week. The US embassy said that it did not want the event to be politicised during the US First Lady’s school visit in Delhi.

“While US Embassy had no objection to the presence of CM and Deputy CM, we appreciate their recognition that this isn’t a political event and that it’s best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students,” a spokesperson in the US embassy was quoted by news agency PTI.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are scheduled to arrive in India for a two-day visit on 24 February. During her stay, she is also scheduled to visit a government-run school on Monday to watch ‘happiness classes’ started by the Delhi government two years ago.

The US embassy, however, said that it had no objection to Kejriwal and Sisodia’s presence during Melania’s school visit.

According to the earlier schedule, Kejriwal and Sisodia were expected to welcome Melania and explain how the happiness classes came into being. But the US embassy had later communicated to the Delhi government that the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia no longer figured in the list.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had reportedly alleged that the names of its two top leaders were struck off the list at the behest of the Centre’s BJP government.

The AAP has prided itself in bringing about a revolution in the education sector in Delhi. Sisodia has been managing the national capital’s education portfolio in the last five years. The AAP recently won a historic second term by winning 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The party had gone to the elections flaunting its achievement in the education and health sector.