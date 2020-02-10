“This can’t be tolerated”: Arvind Kejriwal on reports of mass molestation in Delhi’s Gargi College

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that sexual harassment of girls at Delhi’s Gargi College could not be tolerated. This was after around 35 drunk men allegedly entered south Delhi’s all-girls college during their annual fest and molested female students.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Misbehaviour with our daughters in Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. This can’t be tolerated at any cost. Culprits must be caught and given the harshest punishment. This should also be ensured that children in our colleges are safe.”

Elsewhere, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal slammed the Delhi Police for not taking appropriate step in the case. She tweeted, “Anto-social elements jumped the wall to enter Gargi College and molested girls. Such a serious matter and yet the police present at the scene did not take any action. I’ve met college students. I’m issuing a notice. Arrest them immediately.”

Incensed by the reports of large-scale molestation, around 100 students staged a protest march within the college campus. One girl had alleged that she was groped by men in the crowd. One student wrote on Instagram, “The college fest was a traumatic experience. I was guarded by two male friends at the fest. But unfortunately lost them in the sea of men at the fest. In merely those 10 minutes, I was groped thrice by a group of men and when I realised what had happened, they laughed in my face.”