Terrorist Vikas Dubey slapped by cop after taken into custody from Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple

Police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested terrorist Vikas Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the murder of eight police personnel including a DSP rank officer on Thursday last week. He was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. In a viral video, Dubey was seen being slapped by a cop after he shouted, ‘I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Congratulations Ujjain Police for arresting Vikas Dubey.”

विकास दुबे की गिरफ़्तारी के लिए उज्जैन पुलिस को बधाई। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 9, 2020

Chouhan said that he had spoken to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and the process to hand Dubey over to the UP Police had begun.

Dubey was arrested after he reportedly turned up at the famous Mahakal Temple of Ujjain for prayers. A local security guard tipped off the police after he found his behaviour suspicious. Taking a dig, Chouhan said, “Those who think that praying at the Mahakal Temple will wash away their sins, they should stay away from visiting this temple. Our government will not spare any criminals.”

जिनको लगता है की महाकाल की शरण में जाने से उनके पाप धूल जाएँगे उन्होंने महाकाल को जाना ही नहीं। हमारी सरकार किसी भी अपराधी को बख्श्ने वाली नहीं है… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 9, 2020

Dubey and his associates are accused of killing eight police officials last week when they went to arrest him in Kanpur.

Dubey was believed to have left Uttar Pradesh to stay with one of his relatives in Faridabad. Police have arrested his relative Sharavan and his son Ankur from Sector 87 of Faridabad. According to reports, Shravan has tested positive for COVID-19, raising suspicions that Dubey too may have contracted the deadly virus during his stay in Faridabad.