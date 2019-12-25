Terrorist go back, angry students in Bhopal shout slogans against terror-accused BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Terror-accused BJP MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, had to face considerable humiliation on Wednesday after a group of students in her own constituency called her a ‘terrorist’ and asked her to leave the venue of their protests. They shouted aatankwadi wapas jao slogans in a reference to Pragya’s involvement in the Malegaon terror attacks.

In the viral video, shared by journalist Prashant Kumar, students belonging to National Students’ Union of India raised slogans taking potshots at her status as a terror accused. They chanted, “Aatankwadi wapas jao. Bapu ke saaman mein, NSUI Maidan mein. (Go back, terrorist. The NSUI has hit the streets in respect of Mahatama Gandhi).”

Pragya had arrived at Bhopal’s Makhnlal Chaturvedi University to meet the protesting students when she faced the public embarrassment.

Pragya has twice insulted Mahatma Gandhi by calling his killer, Nathuram Godse, a patriot. First, she called Godse, deemed to be the first terrorist of independent India, a patriot during the Lok Sabha polls. She repeated the same line during the just-concluded winter session of the parliament.

Godse, a Hindutva terrorist, had killed Mahatama Gandhi on 30 January 1948. BJP and RSS supporters hold Godse in high esteem.

WATCH: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya faces protest at MCU university in Bhopal, students mainly from NSUI shouted “aatankwadi Wapis jao” slogans. pic.twitter.com/bsr2272ea0 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 25, 2019

Pragya had faced humiliation recently after she demanded travelling business class. An ordinary citizen had asked her if she had any shame left for her behaviour, which was unbecoming of a public representative.