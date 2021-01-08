Temple priest Satyanarayan, prime accused in Badaun gang-rape and murder case, arrested; National Commission for Women member blames victim in viral video

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the temple priest, prime accused in the gang-rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman. The UP Police have already arrested two of Satyanarayan’s associates namely his disciple Vedram and driver Satpal. The arrest of Satyanarayan came amidst a National Commission for Women member holding the victim responsible for the gang-rape. The video of NCW member Chandramukhi Dev blaming the victim for her decision to visit the temple at ‘odd hours’ has triggered a huge controversy.



In the viral video, Chandramukhi Devi can be seen saying, “A woman must not enter (the temple) at odd hours under other people’s influence. I am wondering if the woman had chosen not to visit (the temple) in the evening or she had taken someone from her family with her, then perhaps such incidents would not have taken place.”

BIZARRE: NCW member Chandramukhi lectures women on timings of them venturing out, says the Badaun incident wouldn’t have happened had the women not gone out alone in EVENING! She was sent by NCW to visit the kin of victim in Badaun. pic.twitter.com/jUpltuBtea — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 7, 2021

The victim had gone to a temple on Sunday when the priest allegedly gang-raped and murdered her with his two associates. The accused had later allegedly dumped her body outside her house in an SUV. According to several media reports, the accused had inserted a rod in her private parts and broken her ribs and a leg. Badaun Police chief was quoted as saying, “Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night, while the mahant is still absconding.”

The victim’s left lung also suffered damage during the attack. She had reportedly died due to excessive bleeding and shock.