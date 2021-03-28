RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lashed out at Mukesh Ambani-owned News18 for alleged biases as the firebrand politician questioned the TV channel’s ‘auqaat (guts)’ against the state’s BJ-JDU government.

The video of Tejashwi Yadav’s losing cool at News18 editor for allegedly lecturing the RJD leader on the morality of politics has gone viral on social media platforms. In one video, Tejashwi is seen admonishing a News18 representative for teaching the basics of politics to the former.

“News18 has been teaching us since October, when assembly elections were held, how to contest polls and how to do politics. News18 should start a political institution to teach Lalu (Prasad Yadav) ji and opposition parties on the ethics of politics.”

Tejashwi didn’t stop here as he advised the News18 representative to also teach some political ethos to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Sometimes, you should also teach Nitish Kumar on why he mustn’t get irritated unnecessarily by inviting him to your institute,” he said.

Tejashwi was seemingly peeved by the TV channel’s silence on the recent police brutality inside the Bihar Assembly, where several opposition lawmakers were assaulted by the cops reporting to the state’s BJP-JDU government. When News18 employee said that one of his reporters too was assaulted in that incident, Tejashwi replied, “If your reporter has been thrashed, then you should release the video. Your news channel should flash the headline ‘Nitish Kumar’s goons.’ Will you run this. Do you have auqaat (guts)?”

Many of those assaulted in the recent police brutality inside Bihar Assembly recently were women lawmakers. The incident had caused widespread outrage as activists and opposition parties slammed Nitish Kumar for stooping to a new low.