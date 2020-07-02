TBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Tripura Board of Secondary Education to declare class 10 results on 3 July @ tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Class 10th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education to declare class 10 results on 3 July on its official website tripuraresults.nic.in. This was announced by Tripura’s Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. As many as 39,000 students had appeared for this year’s exams. But the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged period of lockdown.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Click the link for TBSE Class 10th Result 2020, which is not activated yet

Submit your roll number

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Tripura Board:

Tripura Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in the state of Tripura, India. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12 and named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. It is a state agency of the Government of Tripura and is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board came into operation from the year 1976. It provides higher education through the medium of the schools affiliated to it. With the abolition of old courses, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education now conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981. With the passage of time the core curricula were also changed from time to time and the board ultimately adopted the syllabi as per NCF, 2000 guidelines from 2006. The Syllabi and Question Pattern as per guidelines of NCF, 2005 are under active consideration of the Board. The Board has introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009.

Functions of The Board: