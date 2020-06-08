Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020: Tamil Nadu board likely to declare Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020 in July @ tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020: The Tamil Nadu board is likely to declare the Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020 in July on its official website tnresults.nic.in. This was announced by Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Sengottaiyan tweeted, “The Hon’ble Chief Minister has instructed that the results of the 10th, 11th and 12th-grade exams be declared in the third week of July. In accordance with those instructions, the tasks will be fulfilled. #TNGovt#TNEducation.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Board will conduct pending exams for class 10th between 15 and 25 June. These exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the Indian government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Nealy one million students will take part in these exams.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

You will be asked to submit your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click ‘Get Marks’

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About TN Board

The Directorate of Government Examinations which is the parent body of TNBSE is responsible for conducting these exams. It has has 7 regional offices at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli , Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. Apart from the academic stream examination in academic fields, this department is conducting various vocational stream examinations also. At present this department in conducting exams for about 25 lakh students every year.