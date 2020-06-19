Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020: Big announcement by Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020 @ tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020: In a huge announcement, Tamil Nadu School Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottaiyan has said that the Tamil Nadu board will announce Class 10th,12th Board Exam Results 2020 in the first week of July on its official website tnresults.nic.in. The minister made the announcement in conversation with reporters during a visit to Gobichettipalayam in Erode district.

The minister, according to Hindustan Times, also said that a committee had been formed to decide on the syllabus for the year due to the delay in starting the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has also set up another panel to fix the annual school fees in private schools.

Sengottaiyan had earlier tweeted announcing that the results may be announced in July. This year’s results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Board has begun conducting pending exams for class 10th starting from 15 June. The process will continue till 25 June.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

You will be asked to submit your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click ‘Get Marks’

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About TN Board

The Directorate of Government Examinations which is the parent body of TNBSE is responsible for conducting these exams. It has has 7 regional offices at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli , Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. Apart from the academic stream examination in academic fields, this department is conducting various vocational stream examinations also. At present this department in conducting exams for about 25 lakh students every year.