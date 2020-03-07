“Tahir Hussain is being punished today simply because he’s Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has said that his party colleague Tahir Hussain was facing harassment from the law enforcement agencies in the Delhi carnage case only because he was a Muslim. Khan, who recently won his assembly election from Okhla constituency by a huge margin, took to his social media page to make extraordinary allegations. His allegations came just a day after Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Amanatullah Khan wrote in Hindi, “Tahir Hussain is being punished today simply because he’s Muslim. Perhaps being a Muslim is the biggest punishment in India. It’s possible that it will be established in the coming days that the entire Delhi violence was orchestrated by him.”

The Delhi Police had arrested Hussain on Thursday after a Delhi court rejected his plea seeking permission to surrender before it. The suspended AAP councillor was named an accused in connection with the alleged killing of 26-year-old IB official Ankit Sharma during the recent anti-Muslim carnage in North East Delhi.

The AAP had suspended him from the party soon after he was named an accused. Hussain has always maintained that he was not present at his house when the carnage engulfed a large part of the North-East Delhi resulting in the killings of more than 50 people, mostly Muslims. Hussain said that he had sought help from the police for the safety of his family before leaving his house on 24 February.

The Delhi Police have faced widespread condemnation for not acting against BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra, whose provocative speeches had led to large-scale killings in Delhi. Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court was transferred on the day he slammed the Delhi Police and directed the Delhi Police to file FIRs against the guilty BJP leaders.

According to the official figure, as many as 53 people lost their lives in the recent carnage in North-East Delhi.