Supreme Court refuses to stay CAA, gives Modi government four weeks to respond

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act while asking the Centre’s Narendra Modi government four weeks to respond. Meanwhile, the top court has agreed to consider on referring the matter to larger constitutional bench.

Responding to 140 various petitions challenging the validity of the CAA, the Supreme Court bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justices Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna also restrained the High Courts from dealing with the matter.

According to Livelaw website, lawyer Kapil Sibal had argued for issuance of an order keeping in abeyance the NPR process for at least three months, pointing out that the NPR is scheduled to begin in April.

The top court said that petitions linked to Assam and Tripura will be taken up separately as the problem with CAA in these two states is different from the rest of the country, reported NDTV.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said that the act violated Assam accord. He said, “In Assam there is a unique problem because of Bangladesh. Earlier the date was 1950, then it was extended to 1971. The extension is challenged before this court. It’s referred to larger bench.”

The Supreme Court had refused to hear the matter on 9 January saying that the country was going through difficult times and efforts should be to establish peace first.

The CAA passed by the parliament has ignited countrywide protests with even some of the alliance partners of the BJP asking the saffron party to reconsider its position in light of widespread protests. The act provides automatic citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants staying in India.