“Supreme Court has come to such levels where the Judges are afraid of the Bar”: SBCA President Dushyant Dave writes to CJI after not being allowed to speak at Justice Arun Mishra’s farewell

Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave has written to Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde expressing his disappointment and condemnation after not being allowed to speak at the farewell of Justice Arun Mishra. In a strongly-worded letter, Dave said that he will never ‘again participate in any function being organised by the Supreme Court’ till his term is over in December.

Dave wrote, “As President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, I wish to place on record my strong disappointment and condemnation at what happened earlier today in the Supreme Court of India during the Farewell to Justice Arun Mishra.”

The SBCA president continued, “I joined through the link around 12.20 pm and was confirmed by the Team saying Video and Audio were perfect. I then had conversations with the AG, the SG, President SCORA, amongst others. Once the Court assembled, I saw and heard all the proceedings clearly.”

According to Dave, Attorney General KK Venugopal was requested to speak and he heard him in full including when the latter expressed his disappointment on the punishment of Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case.

Breaking: “I will never again participate in any function being organised by the Supreme Court till my term is over in December” : SCBA President Dushyant Dave Writes to CJI Bobde as he alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Justice Arun Mishra’s Farewell pic.twitter.com/U2kc5RMDRp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 2, 2020

“When he ended, I thought that I will be requested to speak, instead Mr. Jadhav was requested knowing full well I was present. For some unknown reasons, I was being disconnected again and again but I persisted and rejoined each time,” Dave added.

Dave said that he even ‘saw and heard’ the speech of CJI Bobde, who then invited Justice Mishra to speak. “At that stage realising the game plan I exited in the larger interests of the dignity of the Bar and myself… I must confess, the Supreme Court has come to such levels where the Judges are afraid of the Bar. Please do remember, Judges come and go but we the Bar remain constant. We are the real strength of this great Institution because we are permanent,” Dave wrote.

Dave had made strong arguments in favour of Bhushan in the contempt case by highlighting the questionable conduct of the Supreme Court in the Rafale case, Ayodhya judgment and CBI matter.