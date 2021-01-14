Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave, who questioned top court’s integrity for preferential treatment to Arnab Goswami, resigns

Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave, who raised questions on the top court’s integrity for extending preferential treatment to Arnab Goswami, on Thursday announced his resignation from the post saying that he had ‘forfeited’ his right to continue as their leader.

Dave said in his short letter that the term of the Executive Committee had already come to an end. “We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you,” he added.

Dave continued in his resignation letter, “I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong.”

Supreme Court Bar Association ( #SCBA) President Dushyant Dave Resigns From Post pic.twitter.com/qYISdAIyRl — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 14, 2021

Dave expressed his ‘deep gratitude’ to the SCBA members saying that they had made the institution proud.

Dave has always been vocal about the questionable functioning of the Supreme Court in recent months. In November last year, he had raised serious questions on India’s top court’s integrity on extending preferential treatment to Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami. In a hard-hitting letter to the Supreme Court Registry, Dave has asked if the special treatment meted out to Goswami was at the behest of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

Dave’s extraordinary letter had come hours after the Supreme Court listed Goswami’s plea challenging the Bombay High Court’s order rejecting his interim bail in the abetment to suicide case. The Supreme Court had listed Goswami’s case to be heard by the Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee at a short notice even when the controversial anchor’s plea was pending before a lower court in Mumbai.