Subhash Chandra Bose’s grandson and BJP Vice President revolts, embarrasses Modi and Shah by raising questions on Citizenship Act

Freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose’s grandson and BJP Vice President has revolted against his own party-led central government by raising questions on the hidden motive behind the enactment of the amended Citizenship Act. In a series of tweets, Chandra Kumar Bose caused public embarrassment to the Centre’s Narendra Modi government by contradicting its claims that the CAA was not anti-Muslim.

Bose wrote, “If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu,Sikh,Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent.”

His subsequent tweet read, “If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come,so there’s no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true- what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?”

Bose’s public outbursts against his own party leaders such as Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assume significance since both have publicly claimed that the CAA was not to drive millions of Muslims out of India.