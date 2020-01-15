Students from TISS, Mumbai University and IIT Bombay protest against CAA, NRC, NPR inside Wankhede stadium during India-Australia match

The ongoing protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC took a different turn on Tuesday after a group of students from TISS and Mumbai University, IIT Bombay wore T-shirts displaying messages against the government’s discriminatory legislation.

There were elaborative arrangements to stop anyone from entering with messages of protest but at least 25 students from some of India’s most prestigious educational institutions entered the stadium with strong messages.

Arish Qamar, a research scholar from International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai, told Indian Express that the students removed their outer clothing between the 15th and the 20th over of the Indian innings to reveal the slogan. They chanted Bharat Mata KI Jai and Vande Mataram but no slogans were chanted related to the NRC, NPR and CAA.

Widespread protests have been taking place across India ever since the Indian parliament enacted the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act, which provides automatic nationality to non-Muslim immigrants in India. As many as 26 protesters have been killed in police crackdown across India, mostly in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s past speeches and TV interviews suggest that the law has been enacted to make millions of genuine Muslim citizens of India stateless after the government introduces the preparation of the NRC, the National Register of Citizens.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had to face angry protests inside the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during a T20 International match between India and Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, India lost the first ODI of the series to Australia by 10 wickets with more than 12 overs to spare.