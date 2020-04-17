SSC new exam dates: SSC to announce dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 after 3 May @ ssc.nic.in

SSC new exam dates: The Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, has said that it will announce dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 after 3 May on its official website ssc.nic.in after the current lockdown ends on 3 May.

A notification from the government said that a special meeting of the Staff Selection Commission was held to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The statement said, “In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown.”

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has been extended till 3 May. According to the SSC, the rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and its Regional / Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. Annual Calendar of Examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations.

